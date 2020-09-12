RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Position Boosted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in RLI by 14.3% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of RLI by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in RLI by 1,192.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36,905 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in RLI in the second quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in RLI by 433.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,360 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $109,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $685,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,860 shares of company stock worth $886,055. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Shares of RLI opened at $89.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average of $82.90. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. RLI Corp has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.31 million. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Analysts predict that RLI Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

