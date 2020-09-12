Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $10.71 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 79.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,622 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,295 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.1% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

MSFT stock opened at $204.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,544.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

