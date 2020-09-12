ROOBEE Market Capitalization Achieves $7.15 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $7.15 million and $805,417.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045253 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $512.36 or 0.04905507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038198 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00053891 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,002,571,631 tokens. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

