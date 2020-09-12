SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.84%.

SKHSY opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $22.51.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SEKISUI HOUSE L/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, and other buildings; remodeling of residential properties; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses, land, and condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of properties.

