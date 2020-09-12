Sentinel Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $326,854.00 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $8.18 million and $326,854.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bittrex, GDAC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00027224 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024798 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00014261 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009534 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010799 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,137,682 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BitForex, Bittrex, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bibox, GDAC and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.