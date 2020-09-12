Serum Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $425.01 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Serum has a market cap of $118.78 million and $425.01 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00022960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00120822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00045792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00268622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.49 or 0.01609116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000317 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00205380 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.