Shivom Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shivom token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, CoinBene and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shivom alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046510 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.38 or 0.05045898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00037778 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00054624 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Shivom Token Profile

Shivom is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom.

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinsuper, IDEX, Kucoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.