Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Drops By 66.5%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the August 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FAAR opened at $26.64 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $28.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1,803.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $144,000.

