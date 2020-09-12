Short Interest in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Decreases By 75.0%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $38.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEP. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 34.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $234,000.

