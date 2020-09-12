SingularityNET (AGI) Price Tops $0.0642 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 50.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0642 or 0.00000616 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Kucoin, Tidex and Ethfinex. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $54.70 million and $509,027.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00123038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00049108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00271402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.47 or 0.01614535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00206371 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,634,835 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kucoin, DragonEX, Liqui, Binance, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

