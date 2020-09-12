Solana Hits Market Capitalization of $117.17 Million (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for about $3.33 or 0.00031911 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Solana has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $117.17 million and approximately $10.30 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045274 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.74 or 0.04926030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00038298 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00054672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,619,469 coins and its circulating supply is 35,138,281 coins. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Solana is solana.com.

Buying and Selling Solana

Solana can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

