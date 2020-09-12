State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Boise Cascade worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55. Boise Cascade Co has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade Co will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

BCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BofA Securities downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 16,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $777,834.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,287.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $426,592.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,349. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

