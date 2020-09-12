Stealth Price Down 3.8% This Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Stealth has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0519 or 0.00000497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Stealth has a market cap of $1.92 million and $980.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005171 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001260 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001166 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00032227 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 36,913,744 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org.

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

