Stipend Market Cap Hits $15,032.39 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Stipend has a market capitalization of $15,032.39 and $90.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stipend has traded down 45.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00053619 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.03 or 0.00756579 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,430.92 or 0.99863975 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.60 or 0.01700342 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012142 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00141036 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002246 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me.

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

