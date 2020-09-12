SushiSwap Price Hits $2.64 on Top Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 62.4% higher against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $2.64 or 0.00025310 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $290.38 million and approximately $389.23 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045352 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.49 or 0.04914128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00038313 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00054628 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 110,010,219 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org.

SushiSwap Token Trading

SushiSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

