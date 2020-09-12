Swarm City (SWT) Price Up 0.3% This Week

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Swarm City token can currently be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $448,391.08 and approximately $6,005.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045274 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $514.74 or 0.04926030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00038298 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00054672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a token. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars.

