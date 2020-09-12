Swipe Market Cap Hits $133.95 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Swipe token can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00017520 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. Swipe has a market capitalization of $133.95 million and $67.75 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swipe has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00123324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00048851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00270900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.01612185 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00206532 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 289,969,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,166,934 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.