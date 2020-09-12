TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 19,200 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Home Bancshares worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 130.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 627.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $15.71 on Friday. Home Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOMB. BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

