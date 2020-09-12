TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 31,249 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,249 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in CF Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in CF Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF opened at $33.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.21. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.16.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. CF Industries had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

