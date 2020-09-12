TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of IDACORP worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in IDACORP by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in IDACORP by 31.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in IDACORP by 6.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in IDACORP by 19.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in IDACORP by 56.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 63,824 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IDA opened at $82.91 on Friday. IDACORP Inc has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $114.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.02.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $318.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 58.13%.

In other news, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $300,428.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,675.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

