TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $63,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 486,844 shares of company stock valued at $22,696,050. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

PFSI stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

