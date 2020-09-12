TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 44.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 38.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 34,122 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.41.

EMN stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

