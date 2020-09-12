TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 219,383 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) by 346.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,383 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SilverCrest Metals worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 19.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 70.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter valued at $79,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 236.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Pi Financial increased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SilverCrest Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $11.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

