TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,520 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 103,775 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Capital One Financial raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

