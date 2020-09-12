TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,762 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 397.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average is $63.38. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $846.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

LW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.