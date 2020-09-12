The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.14% of The Providence Service worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,205,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Providence Service by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Providence Service by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in The Providence Service by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSC opened at $87.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,456.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The Providence Service Co. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $99.07.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.19. The firm had revenue of $282.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.30 million. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of The Providence Service from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Providence Service presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

