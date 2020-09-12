THETA 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $32.29 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One THETA token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00005139 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Coinbit and WazirX. THETA has a total market capitalization of $462.90 million and approximately $32.29 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THETA has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00046162 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.07 or 0.05064999 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00037845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00054657 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009731 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit, DDEX, Huobi, IDEX, Bithumb, Coinbit, Fatbtc, Gate.io, OKEx, WazirX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

