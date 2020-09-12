Thunder Token (TT) Price Up 14.6% Over Last Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $32.32 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045292 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.30 or 0.04914210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038207 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00053825 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,982 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Huobi Korea, Huobi Global, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

