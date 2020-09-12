TOP One Day Volume Reaches $187,538.00 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One TOP token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. Over the last week, TOP has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $8.60 million and approximately $187,538.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00120826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00266242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.01610367 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00204939 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org.

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

