Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $11.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,520.72. 1,595,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,062. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,549.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,394.07. The company has a market cap of $1,042.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

