TurtleNetwork Reaches Market Cap of $1.25 Million (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $11,077.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded up 62.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get TurtleNetwork alerts:

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

