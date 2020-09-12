Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $57.91 million and approximately $897,005.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001994 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,449.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.89 or 0.02200003 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001841 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.43 or 0.00769699 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002528 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009589 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,981,442 tokens. Ultra's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

