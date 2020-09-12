Unify Price Reaches $0.0126 on Exchanges (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Unify has traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unify has a total market capitalization of $229,686.04 and approximately $3,217.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00485659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011895 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000686 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

