US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Posts Earnings Results

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ USAU opened at $11.74 on Friday. US Gold has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.

Get US Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of US Gold from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of US Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for US Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.