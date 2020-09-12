USD Coin (USDC) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.95 billion and approximately $368.29 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Kucoin, LATOKEN and Coinbase Pro.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.62 or 0.03695876 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00050229 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About USD Coin

USDC is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 1,956,703,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,951,297,351 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Korbit, LATOKEN, Crex24, Poloniex, Kucoin, FCoin, CoinEx, OKEx, SouthXchange, Coinbase Pro, CPDAX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.