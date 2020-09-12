USDJ (USDJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.12 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. USDJ has a market cap of $13.12 million and $12.01 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One USDJ token can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00010841 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00120822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00045792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00268622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.49 or 0.01609116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000317 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00205380 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 11,697,426 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network.

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.