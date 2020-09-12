USDK Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDK token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.54 million and $14.41 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00121910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00048958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00271804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.21 or 0.01612954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00207558 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.