V-ID (VIDT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.26 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One V-ID token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045352 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $512.49 or 0.04914128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00038313 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00054628 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

