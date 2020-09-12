Valor Token (VALOR) Reaches Market Cap of $7.69 Million

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Valor Token has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003710 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $7.69 million and approximately $367,221.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00046162 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.07 or 0.05064999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00037845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00054657 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

VALOR is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc.

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.