VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Down 69.5% in August

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the August 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ESPO opened at $59.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average is $48.27. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $64.48.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.