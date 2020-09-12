VeriME Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. One VeriME token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045274 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $514.81 or 0.04933769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038259 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00054186 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME (VME) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

