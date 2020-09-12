Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Decreased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 31.7% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. 13,920,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,147,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

