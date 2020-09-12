VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.71 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00006346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 11% higher against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $30.67 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045253 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $512.36 or 0.04905507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038198 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00053891 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,448,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,269,776 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

VIDT Datalink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

