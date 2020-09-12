Vidulum Trading 23.8% Lower This Week (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a total market cap of $113,597.76 and approximately $14,447.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vidulum has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003719 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

