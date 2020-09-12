Wanchain (WAN) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.75 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00004022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Huobi, Kucoin and Bitbns. Wanchain has a total market cap of $52.08 million and $3.75 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007716 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00028109 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012212 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000092 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, DragonEX, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

