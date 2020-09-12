WINk Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, WINk has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $36.95 million and $1.87 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

