Wrapped Bitcoin Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $579.79 million and approximately $19.78 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $10,446.99 or 1.00174208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 55,498 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

