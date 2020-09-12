XMax (XMX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.50 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. XMax has a market cap of $8.50 million and $1.01 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XMax has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One XMax token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, FCoin, DDEX and HADAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045253 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $512.36 or 0.04905507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038198 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00053891 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About XMax

XMX is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,306,943,871 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com.

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Coinrail, Hotbit, DDEX, FCoin, CryptoBridge, OTCBTC, HADAX and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

