XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Stock Holdings Boosted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.18% of XPO Logistics worth $11,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 391.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1,585.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on XPO. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.69.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $997,185.15. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. XPO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $100.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 106.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.