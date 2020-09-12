Zano (ZANO) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.01 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Zano has a total market cap of $4.01 million and $12,615.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00003733 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zano has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00121407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00048916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00271836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.18 or 0.01611859 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00208402 BTC.

About Zano

Zano’s total supply is 12,318,754 coins and its circulating supply is 10,289,254 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org.

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.